Jeremy Parker

Advertisement

Jeremy Pete Parker, 48, of Fouke, Arkansas, passed from his earthly life to his eternal home in heaven on Thursday, July 28, 2022. He was born May 21, 1974 in Texarkana, bringing a wonderful light to his Mother, TaNay, at a very dark time in her life. He continued to be that light throughout her life. They were best friends.

Jeremy attended all his public school years in Fouke. Afterward, he attended Texarkana College. Jeremy worked a variety of jobs before going to work for Flowers Bakery, where he worked for over 15 years. When his mother passed away in 2019, he became his Dad’s full-time caregiver, due to Bull having had a severe stroke several years prior. Jeremy continued in this role until having to be hospitalized a little over a month ago.

Not only was he a light in his Mom and Dad’s lives, he was a shining light for many others. Even during this last month of hospitalization, his caregivers have commented on how sweet and kind he was.

For several years, Jeremy has had a great group of gaming friends, several of them basically became a part of his extended family. He was a big fan of sci-fi and fantasy, especially enjoying Star Wars, War Hammer, and Anime.

Advertisement

Jeremy was preceded in death by his mother, Debra TaNay Gladden Parker, and both sets of grandparents, Della Mae and Pete Gladden and Everett “Rusty” and Mable Dean Parker.

He is survived by his dad, Glen “Bull” Parker, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 3-5 PM, Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Texarkana Funeral Home- Arkansas.

Funeral service will be held at 10 AM, August 1, 2022 at Fouke First Assembly of God, Fouke, Arkansas with Keith Barr officiating. Interment will be at Sylverino Cemetery.

