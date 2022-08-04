Advertisement

Shirley Brown, 87, of Queen City, Texas passed away on July 27, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Brown was born on July 9, 1935, to Hershel and Lena Wall in Bivins, Texas. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Wake Village for over 60 years. She also worked for the admissions office at Texarkana College for over 20 years. She was a devoted wife, mother and Mimi.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Marvin Henry Brown, Jr.

Mrs. Brown is survived by daughter Rhonda King and husband Chuck of Longview, Texas; son Randall Brown of Queen City, Texas; four grandchildren, Zach Brown and wife Breanne, Justin Brown and wife Ivy, Katie Soape and husband Joel, and Braden King and wife Keeley; five great-grandchildren; sister Ella Fuller of Atlanta, Texas; brother Jalon Wall of Texarkana, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as a host of family and friends.

A celebration of Shirley’s life will be held at Chapelwood Funeral Home on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Bro. Scott Neathery and Bro. Jared Gibson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Wake Village or Heritage Hospice.

