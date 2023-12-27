Sponsor

Jerry Ray Erie Sr., age 82, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on Saturday, December 23, 2023. He was born on July 14, 1941 in Longview, TX. He was past owner of Erie’s Business Machines and a realtor at Gerald Haire Realtors. He is a member of First Baptist Church and a Navy veteran. He was a member of the Texarkana Jaycees and past president of the American Cancer Society. Long time baseball coach with Dixie Youth Sports. Loved attending Nascar races and the University of Texas Longhorn games for many years.

He is preceded in death by his wife Helen Erie, son Jason Erie; parents Alfred and Hazel Erie; one brother John Erie and a sister Pat Harper.

He is survived by two sons Jerry Erie, Jr. and wife Linda and Jon Erie and wife Lupita. A brother Bill Erie and wife Barbara; a sister Barbara Hawks; six grandchildren Blake Erie, Joe David Box, Jason Erie, Gabrielle Erie, Jacob Erie and Hannah Kuykendall.

Funeral service will be 2 P.M. Friday, December 29, 2023 at East Funeral Home-Moores Lane.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 P.M. Thursday, December 28, 2023 at East Funeral Home-Moores Lane.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 5501 Plaza Dr. Texarkana, TX. 75503 or the Texarkana Humane Society at texarkanahumanesociety.org, phone 903-824-8272.

