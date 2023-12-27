Sponsor

Stacy Ewing, age 66, of Texarkana entered the presence of his heavenly father on December 24, 2023, at Christus St. Michaels Hospital. He was born on April 18, 1957, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to Gilbert and Betty Ewing.

Stacy had a loving soul that never met a stranger. He had his way of making you smile. Stacy encountered life in his own way regardless of the challenges he faced. Stacy enjoyed playing music, dancing, throwing a ball around the hoop, organizing and putting on his jewelry. Stacy just loved life. The Special Olympics and A Night to Shine Prom were some of Stacy’s favorite activities. Whenever he came across a pretty woman, he would always let her know. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend.

He was preceded by his father Gilbert Ewing; brother Barry Ewing; and sister Theresa Ewing.

Left to cherish his memory is mother Betty Ewing, brother Harold Ewing and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Stacy will lay in state on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and Thursday, December 28, 2023, from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home with a private family burial.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations be made to Opportunities Inc. and The Special Olympics.