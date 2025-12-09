Sponsor

U.S. Veteran

Walter (Gene)Taylor age 83, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away peacefully at his home on December 4th from complications of long term medical conditions.

He was born August 8,1942 in Pittsburgh, Texas to Jewel and Clifford Taylor, then later the family moved to Hooks, Texas where he spent his formative years. After high school, he joined the Navy where he spent four years traveling the globe and learning the craft of tool and dye machinist.

After leaving the Navy he worked few years at Red River Army Depot. He then began a forty year career with Ash Grove Cement and retired as Maintenance Superintendent.

Entering a well earned retirement, he enjoyed years fishing, hunting and playing golf. Trips with family and friends took him from Alaska and Canada to Mexico on a never ending search for the best fishing hole, duck blind and golf course. But his greatest times were the weekends at the cabin on Red River where any and all were invited to a Sunday fish fry.

He is proceed in death by his parents and sister Dee Hancock.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Patricia, daughter Andrea Ratcliff (Dustin), son Douglas Taylor (Karen), bonus son Greg Pinkner (Jen), bonus daughter Paige Walbeck (Scottie). The mother of his children Paulette Taylor. Grandchildren, Nicole Taylor, Clayton Ratcliff, Hope Taylor, Hunter Walbeck, Kale Walbeck, Jack Pinkner and Luke Pinkner. Great grandchildren Kami Taylor. Sister Judy Starrett (Elmer) and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family deeply appreciates Dirkson Hospice for their outstanding care, especially Carolyn, Cozette and Jacob.

Cremation will be by Chapelwood Funeral Home with private services held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.