Jerry Leon Stotts, age 82, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2024, at a local nursing home. He was born October 9, 1941, in Redwater, Texas in Bowie County, to Joe Speaker and Adie Redden Stotts.

Mr. Stotts spent his working days as a Millwright at Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant. Later he worked for Cooper Tire. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, and hunting. His family described him as an avid fisherman and loved fishing, hunting and being outdoors. He was a wonderful and loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

He was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Stout Stotts and his parents Joe and Adie Stotts.

Left to cherish his memory is daughter Donna Stotts; son Jerry E. ‘Gene’ Stotts and wife Pam; grandson Jeremy Shaver; brother Billy Stotts and wife Mary Lu and David Cigainero and wife Lucille; and a number of other relatives and friends.

The funeral service will be at 1:00 PM on Friday, September 27, 2024, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, in Nash, Texas with Minister Chris Hooten officiating. The visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Interment will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens following the service under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.