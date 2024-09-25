Sponsor

Stephen Arthur Tyrone, age 82, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at his home.

He was born on April 15, 1942, in Texarkana, Arkansas, to Edwin and Helen Tyrone.

Mr. Tyrone was a veteran of the Air Force Reserves. He spent his working days employed at Day & Zimmerman. In his free time, he enjoyed flying remote-controlled airplanes and helicopters, riding motorcycles, watching hummingbirds, and sitting with his wife of 60 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Helen Tyrone.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Dianne Tyrone; son, Ross (Michele) Tyrone; sister, Sue (Judy); grandchildren, Taylor (Dillon) Smith, Steven Brandenburg, Zachary (Harmony) Penny; and several nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in his honor on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas, with Beau Maddox officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.