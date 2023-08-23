Sponsor

Jerry Louis Henderson was born November 15, 1952 to the parents of Eldora Henderson and the late Johnny Polk. He was one of ten children.

Jerry was a loving father, uncle, and a friend to all. He loved music, dancing and talking on his CB. His handle was known as “Mr. Big Stuff”. Although he is no longer with us, he will live forever in our hearts and minds.

Jerry was preceded in death by five brothers, Jewel Henderson, Leroy Henderson, Charlie Henderson, Van Henderson and Stephen Henderson; one son, Terrell Washington, and one granddaughter, Kamesha Gullatt

He is survived by his Mother: Eldora Henderson; Two Daughters: Leticia Ross and Sonia Gullatt; Two Sons: Jarrett Henderson and Derrick Washington; Two Sisters: Mary Smith and Vickie Hatley; Two Brothers: Earnest Henderson and Milton Stuckey; Five Grandchildren: Shavondria Washington, Constance Washington, Ashley Gullatt, Mikaela Oliver and Jacory Roberts and a number of nieces and nephews. A host of other relatives and friends.

Memorial Service Friday, August 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM Jones Stuart Mortuary, 115 East 9th Street, Texarkana, Arkansas.