Mr. Roosevelt Dixon 87, was born to the parents of Mert Dixon and Evie Dixon on December 26, 1935 in Hooks, Texas.

Roosevelt gained his wings on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Roosevelt loved his family, hunting and listening to the radio.

Mr. Dixon is now in heaven with his parents Mert Dixon and Evie Dixon; sister, Laretta Gates; brothers, Melvin Dixon and Earnest Dixon.

Mr. Roosevelt Dixon leaves to cherish his memories: WIFE, Aretha: 1 son, Kenneth Dixon(Watieka); 3 GRANDCHILDREN, Kenneth Dixon Jr., Keenan Dixon, Ashunti Moore; 2 GREAT-GRANDCHILDREN, Keenan Dixon Jr., Kenneth Dixon III; 5 DAUGHTERS, Joyce Washington(Perry), Mary Coleman, Belinda McNeal(Billy Ray), Sandra Coleman and Patricia Coleman; 3 SISTERS, Tilda Sims, Betty Maddox, Marylin Range; 2 BROTHERS, Mack Dixon, Mert Dixon; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and a SPECIAL acknowledgement to Vert and Shawana Shaw family.

Graveside Service Saturday August 26, 2023 11:00 AM at Red Bank Cemetery, #62 Private Road, Hooks, TX with Pastor Herman Gooden, Eulogist. Burial under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.