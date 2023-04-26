Jerry M. Bassett

Advertisement

Jerry Maurice Bassett, age 82, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed from this life on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Mr. Bassett was born April 1, 1941, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of the area. He was a mechanic and Retired from the Cotton Belt Railroad and Cooper Tire and Rubber Company. Mr. Bassett enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and having a fish fry. On Friday nights, you would find him in his black boots, dancing across the dance floor. He was a friend you could always count on, and he was willing to help with any project. He was a good friend, but he took pride in being a great family man. He enjoyed, most of all, spending time with his girls, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Mr. Bassett was the most loving and caring man you would meet. He would do anything for anyone, and he would share everything he had with you if you needed him to. He was preceded in death by his parents, W.A and Maurine Bassett; his brother, Don Bassett and sister, Elsie Green.

He is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Jeri M. Bearden and husband, Brad, Erica Chapman; the mother of his children, Lala Bassett; four grandchildren, Ashley Lewicki and husband, Aaron, Colton Chapman, Cameryn Chapman; three great-grandchildren, Gavin Lewicki, Callan Lewicki, Cash Chapman; two brothers, Bill Bassett and Kevin Bassett; his special friend, Marianne Henderson; his special neighbor and friend, Raymond and Sue Wilson and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM, with a memorial service following from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Texarkana Baptist Childrens Home or to Texarkana Resources for the Disabled.

