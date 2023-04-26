Paul Ray Mackey

Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Paul Mackey, 87, of Red Lick Texas, died on April 24, 2023.

Mr. Mackey was born March 26, 1936 in Murfreesboro, AR to Paul W. Mackey and Elsie Ray Mackey.

He was a patriot and served his country in both the Marines during the Korean War and the Army Reserves for over 20 years of service, before working as a civil servant at Red River Army Depot for another 24 years. Even after his retirement he continued to help his community by teaching Ballroom Dancing at Texarkana College. He was a lover of the outdoors, being an avid hunter in his younger years and keeping a fantastic garden. He was also a devout member of the First Church of Red Lick.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father; his brother Charles Mackey of Texarkana, AR; and three bothers-in-law, Orval Stewart of Texarkana, AR, John Morrow of Red Lick, TX, and Bill Morrow of Red Lick, TX; and one niece, Kay Smallwood.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Ann Morrow Mackey of Red Lick, TX; his son, Paul Morrow Mackey ,who he thought the world of, and wife Leah Mackey of Red Lick, TX; his sister Pat Stewart of Texarkana, AR; two grandchildren, Nick Barber and wife Karen, and Jacob Barber; a special nephew, Wayne Smallwood of Red Lick, TX; a special cousin, Don White of Red Lick, TX; and one special dance partner, Bethany Hanna of Nash, TX; as well as numerous other nieces and nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home, 1015 N. Kings Highway, Nash, TX from 5-7pm.

Services will be held Friday, April 28, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home at 11 am with burial to follow at Red Lick Cemetery.

A special thank you to Hospice of Texarkana and Sitters for the care that they gave to Mr. Mackey.

