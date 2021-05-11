Jerry Runnels

Jerry Lynn Runnels, age 77, of Texarkana, Texas, died Saturday, May 8, 2021, in a local hospital.
Mr. Runnels was preceded in death by his parents, Huck and Janie Runnels.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-two years, Carolyn Runnels of Texarkana; two daughters and sons-in-law, Kelly and Cory Fothergill of Texarkana and Amy and John Jones of Ashdown, Arkansas; one son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Lana Runnels of Fort Worth, Texas; ten grandchildren, Abbie Fothergill, Emma Fothergill, Ethan Fothergill, Aidan Fothergill, Colin Runnels, Eli Jones, John Bateman Runnels, Evangeline Ann-Linda Runnels, Liliane Grace Runnels and James Zadok Runnels.
Graveside services will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens North Chapel.
Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Friday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.