Jerry Runnels

Jerry Lynn Runnels, age 77, of Texarkana, Texas, died Saturday, May 8, 2021, in a local hospital.

Mr. Runnels was born July 15, 1943, in Casa Grande, Arizona and was retired from Day & Zimmerman, where he worked for over forty years. He was a faithful member of Highland Park Baptist Church where he was involved with the bus and T.V. ministries and sang in the choir.

Mr. Runnels was preceded in death by his parents, Huck and Janie Runnels.

Survivors include his wife of fifty-two years, Carolyn Runnels of Texarkana; two daughters and sons-in-law, Kelly and Cory Fothergill of Texarkana and Amy and John Jones of Ashdown, Arkansas; one son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Lana Runnels of Fort Worth, Texas; ten grandchildren, Abbie Fothergill, Emma Fothergill, Ethan Fothergill, Aidan Fothergill, Colin Runnels, Eli Jones, John Bateman Runnels, Evangeline Ann-Linda Runnels, Liliane Grace Runnels and James Zadok Runnels.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens North Chapel.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Friday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.