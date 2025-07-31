Sponsor

Jerry Sewell, age 90, of Doddridge, Arkansas, died peacefully with his family on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at a local hospice facility.

Mr. Sewell was born June 8, 1935, in Genoa, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Miller County. He was the former co-owner of Pier 27, working beside his wife Jane for twenty-seven years. He was also the former owner of the Grim Grocery Store in Texarkana. He attended Cornerstone Baptist Church and served as Justice of the Peace for Miller County in District 10. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served in the Korean War. He was deeply patriotic to his country and a loyal friend to many. Jerry was a generous individual who never missed an opportunity to help a friend or neighbor and never asked or wanted anything in return. There were no grey areas with Jerry; it was just black and white, and he was always straightforward with his answers. Family was first. While Jerry was in the service, he sent back a portion of his check to his mother to help pay the bills and support the family. He was the oldest of fourteen children. He enjoyed the time duck hunting and fishing with his family. He especially cherished the time spent duck hunting with his brothers, creating lasting memories. He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-eight years, Jane Sewell.

He is survived by his three sons and two daughters-in-law: Jerry C. Sewell of Doddridge, Arkansas, Ed and Margaret Sewell of New Boston, Texas, Kenneth and Lisa Sewell of Texarkana, Texas; five sisters: Mary Sue Baughn of Texarkana, Texas; Agnes Butler and husband, Dwayne of Genoa, Arkansas; Katheleen Hensley and husband, Buster of Genoa, Arkansas; Desiree Johnson and husband, Jim of Texarkana, Arkansas; Stephanie Dodson and husband Rodney of Texarkana, Arkansas and Laquita Rose and husband Tom of Genoa, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Kristi Brewster, Madison Sewell, Jackson Sewell, Scott Sewell and Bryce Sewell, two great grandchildren, Rand Walz and Willow Brewster and host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, August 3, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas. Burial will be in Holly Springs Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.