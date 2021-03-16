Virginia Wanda Nolte

Advertisement

Virginia Nolte, age 96 of Ashdown, Arkansas, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on March 15, 2021 from cancer under the care of Dierksen Hospice.

Virginia was born May 22, 1924 to Jim & Leona Easley. She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, George A. Nolte, and sons George Edd and Tracy Nolte.

Virginia was affectionally known by family and many friends as Aunt Genie. She is survived by daughter Wanda and husband Jack Shelton, granddaughter Karen and husband Scott Steed, and great-grandchildren Jacob and wife Anna Beth Steed and son Brooks and Lauren and husband Jonathan Day and daughter Charleigh. Virginia is also survived by sisters Mary Alice Burdette and husband Marian, Valrie Sweet and husband Charles, and special sister-in-law Wanda Easley Cook. Aunt Genie is also survived by many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Virginia and George lived most of their marriage in the Texarkana area where they raised their three children. Later in their retirement years, she and George moved to Ashdown and enjoyed 19 years of fishing before his death. They made many new friends in the Ashdown area and through Millwood Baptist Church, where she was an active member and loved being honored as the oldest lady member.

Her favorite hobbies were visiting with friends and family, fishing, playing cards and gardening. She also enjoyed cooking her homemade meals for all who visited her. She always had a vegetable garden and in the last few years enjoyed competing with her son-in-law Jack as to who could grow the best tomatoes.

We want to thank our family and friends for their continued support during this time. A special thanks to Dierksen Hospice for their never-ending support. Their doctors, nurses and support staff were a God sent blessing.

Under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel with Bro. Travis Young officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 prior to the services. Burial will be at Rocky Mound Cemetery in Fouke, Arkansas.