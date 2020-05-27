Advertisement

Jesse Lee Arterbury, Jr., age 90, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in a local nursing home.

Mr. Arterbury was born September 5, 1929 in Miller County, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of Miller County. He was a retired truck driver and an avid fisherman.

He is survived by one daughter, Alice Fricks Braddock of Texarkana, Texas; one son and daughter-in-law, Ricky and Sheila Arterbury of Texarkana, Arkansas; one granddaughter, Connie Mitchell and, Ken Larson and one grandson, Michael Fricks, two great grandchildren and a number of other relatives.

A Private Graveside service will be Friday, May 29, 2020 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Northern Hills Baptist Church, 6000 Sammy Ln, Texarkana, AR 71854.