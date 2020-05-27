Advertisement

John Riley Kirkland, Jr. 76, died peacefully Monday, May 25, 2020, at his home in New Boston, Texas.

Johnny was born January 5, 1944, in Clarksville, Texas to Rebecca Cagle Shelton and John Kirkland, Sr. He was a graduate of Texas High School, served 14 years in the Texas Army National Guard, and “retired” from Red River Army Depot in 1997. After his official retirement, Johnny pursued his passion as a custom car builder, serving his community, friends, and family until his death.

Johnny is survived by his wife, Brenda Kirkland of New Boston, Texas; a sister, Karen Kirkland of Conroe, Texas; his son and daughter-in-law, Shane and Courtney Kirkland of Texarkana, Texas; son and daughter-in-law Todd and Carla McGuire of Carrollton, Texas; son and daughter-in-law Carter and Keri McGuire of Texarkana, Texas; ten grandchildren, Kayla, Sydney, and Isabelle Kirkland, Bradley, Aryn, and Brian McGuire, Hailey Bowman, Cam, Ty, and Augie McGuire; and a number of family and friends.

Johnny will lie in state at Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Boulevard on Wednesday, May 27th from 10a-5p. Graveside services will be held at East Memorial Gardens, 5200 East Broad, Texarkana, Arkansas, Thursday, May 28th, at 2pm with visitation preceding the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

Building Fund

Rock Creek Baptist Church

4341 FM 2149E

Maud, Texas 75567