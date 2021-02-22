Donald Campbell

Donald Conrad Campbell, age 84, of Queen City, Texas, died Friday, February 19, 2021, in a local hospital.

Mr. Campbell was born July 2, 1936, in Texarkana, Texas and was a veteran of the United States Navy. Don was a retired lieutenant with the Texarkana Texas Police Department and later retired from Texarkana College, where he served as their first police chief for over 20 years.

Don loved motorcycles, woodworking and leather work. He liked to spend time outdoors and travel with his grandsons. Don was a Christian who knew the Lord.

Preceding him in death were his father and stepmother, Tommie and Betty Campbell; his mother, Bertie DeLay; one son, Jimmy Don Campbell; his former wife, Mary Margaret Campbell; one sister, Marlene Campbell and one brother Claude Campbell.

Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Christian and Clint Pool of Wake Village, Texas and Dee Dee and Brian Harrison of Queen City, Texas; his companion, Phyllis Craig; six grandchildren, Meagan Campbell, Lauren Hickman, Madisen Foster, Alexus Hart, Trevin Jones and Tristen Jones; five great-grandchildren, Liam Foster, Bennett Foster, Brooklyn Coats, Emma Hickman and Aubree Richardson; three sisters, Pat Johnston, Martha Morgan, and Molly Bush; four brothers, Calvin Campbell, Clifton Campbell, Christopher Campbell, and Craig Campbell; along with many other relatives.

Graveside services will be at 1:00 PM Friday, February 26, 2021, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, North Chapel with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial is under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.