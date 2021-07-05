Advertisement

Thomas W. Armstrong, 51, of Maud, Texas passed away July 3, 2021. He was born March 9, 1970 in Lubbock, Texas to Charles W. and Mary Coker Armstrong.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Thomas leaves behind his father, Charles W. Armstrong of Redwater, Texas, a sister, Sara Davis and husband Lance of Dekalb, Texas; nieces and nephews, Samantha Reeder and husband Skyeler of Redwater, Texas, Shelby Moore of DeKalb, Texas, Stephanie Moore of Mt. Pleasant, Texas, great nephew, Joseph Reeder and a dear friend, Michael Waggoner.

Family will hold a visitation at Westside Church of Christ in Texarkana, Texas at a later date.