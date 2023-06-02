Jessie Mae Benton was born March 30, 1959, in Wamba, TX to Herbert and Bettie Benton. She accepted Christ at an early age at Oak Street Baptist Church. Jessie was preceded in death by her daughter Doris Ann Benton, her parents Bettie and Herbert Benton, grandparents, Booker T. and Elnora Malone, and her brother, Charlie Benton.

Jessie attended Liberty Eylau High School where she graduated with the class of 1977. She went on to work at Church’s Chicken from which she retired after 32 years. After retirement, she spent her free time enjoying her favorite show “Dr. Pimple Popper” and watching movies. Jessie was known for her caring and helping spirit. She prided herself on taking care of others and making people smile. She leaves to cherish her precious memory:

Significant Other- James E. Woodberry, of Texarkana, AR

Daughter-Tomeko (Tyrone) Dorn, Texarkana, AR

Four sisters-Mary Ware, Betty Williams, Elnora (Sammie) Walker, Lou (Richard) Murphy, all of Texarkana, TX

Seven Brothers- Leroy Benton, Booker Benton, Sylvester (Patricia) Benton, Adam (Angela) Benton, all of Texarkana, TX. Robert (Quincy) King of Hooks, TX, Herbert (Gidget) Benton, Willie Benton of Dallas, TX

Stepdaughters-Lacasa (Willie) Bailey of Texarkana, TX, Simone (Lewis) Belt of Brentwood, CA, LaTisha Woodberry of Texarkana, TX

Stepson-Marzell Woodberry of Texarkana, AR

Granddaughters-Kellie King, Locqueon Woodberry, Marcedis Ross, Yarkita Beasley, Whitney Woodberry, Jamilah Belt-Ned, Jakilah Belt and Desirinique Jordan

Grandsons-Lewis Belt, II, Marquavious Finley and Kenneth Harris, Jr.

Great Grandchildren- Jayla Woodberry, Gianna Hardy, Malaya Forte, Jordan Ned, II, Easton Young, Kaitlyn Riley

Grand-puppy-Dallas AKA “Scoot”

She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Funeral Service Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM Mt. Grove with Pastor David Keener, Eulogist and Rev. Dr. L. B. George, Officiating. Burial in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, Texarkana, Texas under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

