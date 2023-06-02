Tonja Geanice Fields

Tonja G Fields, 58, of Hooks, Texas passed away on May 31, 2023, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Fields was born on June 11, 1964, in Texarkana, TX to Harold and Ouidamae Neal.

She was a member of Landmark Pentecostal Church for 50+ years as well as devoting most of her working years to the Hooks ISD, working there for over 30 years.

She was a loving wife and ‘Nonna’ to her family and her grandchildren were her heartbeat. She will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her.

Mrs. Fields is preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Jay Fields; three children, Casey Fields and wife Natasha, Chad Fields and wife Alyssa, and Miranda Bowman and husband Tyler; six grandchildren, Nicholas Fields, Jace Fields, Cason Fields, Annabella Fields, Noah Fields, and Hudson Bowman; one brother, Joey Neal; one sister, Ranay Ballan; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Landmark Pentecostal Church at 1:00 P.M. with Bro. Jason Calhoun officiating.

Visitation will be held on THURSDAY, June 1, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M.

