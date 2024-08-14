Sponsor

Linda Campbell Trapp, 89, of Texarkana, TX. passed away on August 9, 2024.

She was born on October 22, 1934, in Howard County, AR. to Bertha and Ellis Campbell.

Mrs. Trapp was a member of Walnut Church of Christ since the 1950’s. There she met the love of her life, James, on the steps of the church on Walnut Street. After the birth of her sons, she was a full-time homemaker, and was dedicated to her family and her faith. Her sons fondly recall that they never had to ride the bus while in school, as she was always there for drop off and pick-up, that she made the BEST turkey and dressing, and that she once told them “Bible study is far more important than homework.”

Linda enjoyed cooking, sewing, and taught bible school for many years, and was also involved in World Bible School, where she worked with people in Africa. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grand-mother, and she will be missed deeply.

Mrs. Trapp is preceded in death by her parents, one brother Howard Campbell, and one sister Zelda Orr.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 63 years, James Trapp; two sons, Phillip Trapp and wife Kay, and Jerry Trapp and wife Linda; three grandchildren, Dr. Brooke Trapp Schoen and husband Andrew, SFC Nathan Trapp, and Emma Faith Lohn and husband Daniel; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 12, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home- Nash, TX.

Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service from 10:00- 11:00 A.M.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations to your favorite charity.