Jimmie Bradsher

Jimmie Clarence Bradsher, age 74, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, November 8, 2021, at his residence.

Mr. Bradsher was born July 22, 1947, in Elon, North Carolina. He was a veteran of the United States

Army and retired as a civil servant from Red River Army Depot. Jimmie was a big fan of Nascar and enjoyed watching baseball. More than anything he loved spending time with his wife of fifty-five years, Heidrun whom he lovingly called “Boogie”.

Survivors along with his wife include one son and daughter-in-law, Martin and Kathleen Bradsher of Warwick, Rhode Island; one daughter and son-in-law, Annette and Dennis Warner of Ashdown, Arkansas; two grandsons, Otto Warner and Kyle Warner; two granddaughters; one great-granddaughter, Hadley Warner; two brothers, Kent Bradsher and Mike Bradsher both of North Carolina; along with other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Friday, November 19, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

