Randy Nettles

U.S. Veteran

Dolph Randall Nettles, age 83, of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, November 17, 2021, in a Little Rock hospice facility.

Mr. Nettles was born June 11, 1938, in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was retired from O’Neil Enterprises in Midland, Texas. Randy was a Christian who attended Eylau Methodist Church. He enjoyed spending his free time fishing and camping with his wife, Mary Katherine Clements Nettles, who preceded him in death.

Survivors include one son, Tim Scism of Fort Worth, Texas; one grandson, Tyler Scism of The Woodlands, Texas; two half-sisters, Myrna Thomas, and Pat Zachary both of Tucson, Arizona; two nephews, Todd Weiler and spouse Ediberto Kadowaki of Alexandria, Virginia and Jeff Weiler and spouse Allison of Flower Mound, Texas along with other cousins and friends.

Graveside services will be at 12:00 PM Friday, November 19, 2021, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

