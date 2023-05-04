Advertisement

Jimmie Earnest Brooks, age 80, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died at his home surrounded by his family on Monday, May 1, 2023.

Mr. Brooks was born on October 4, 1942, in Canton, Mississippi, and lived in Texarkana for most of his life. He was formerly employed with Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant Inc. and was a member of Hickory Street Baptist Church, and previously worked for Murdock’s Machine Shop in Irving, Texas. Jimmie was a veteran of the United States Army. He enjoyed spending time in his shop woodworking on different projects. He also loved to fish.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Brooks of Texarkana, Arkansas; one stepdaughter, Deanna Cardenas, of Texarkana, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Christopher Cardenas and his wife, Michelle of Texarkana, Texas; Michael Cardenas of Texarkana, Arkansas; Henry Black and his wife, Shirely of Texarkana, Arkansas; eight great-grandchildren, Oliva Cardenas, Gabrielle Cardenas, Zoey Cardenas, Isaiah Cardenas, Noah Cardens, Zephaniah Black, El`lanah Black and Zechariah Black and a host of friends and other relatives.

Advertisement

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

