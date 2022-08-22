Jimmy Dayton

Advertisement

James “Jimmy” L. Dayton, age 49, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, August 14, 2022, in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Jimmy was born January 12, 1973, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to James and Dorothy (Roberts) Dayton. He, along with his wife, owned and operated Stylerz Salon, in Nash, Texas. He was also a rental property manager and loved to play the stock markets.

Jimmy was a people person and he lived life to the fullest. He had a huge heart and made new friends everywhere he went. He had a passion for helping people without expecting anything in return. Jimmy loved to travel. His heels were always hot and ready to go. He enjoyed going new places and seeing new things. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing golf. Most of all he was crazy about his wife April. She was the love of his life for almost 30 years.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Dewayne Prince.

Survivors include his wife April Dayton; one sister Peggy Moore; one uncle, Larry Roberts; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Bonnie and Noel Johnson; brother-in-law, Chris Johnson; special nieces, Julie Gladden and Tina Jennison; and an overwhelming number of close friends that would be impossible to list.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Craig Forand officiating.

