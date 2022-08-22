Lois Clifford Howell Jr.

U.S. Veteran
Lois Howell Jr., 74, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on August 14, 2022.
Mr. Howell was born on February 10, 1948 to Katherine and Lois Howell Sr.
He was a member of Liberty-Eylau Baptist Church and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served during the Vietnam War.
He is described by his family members as an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish; a true Man’s Man.
Mr. Howell is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sandi Howell; one daughter, Debbie Glasco and husband Chris; two sons, Chris Smith and wife Sarah, Aaron Smith and wife Nichole; one brother, Buck Howell; five sisters, Pat Buehler, Brenda Tollett, Jerry Valentine, Denise, and Denata; five grandchildren, Roger Elmer and wife Taylor, Malory Smith, Markus Smith, Coral Smith, and Berkley Smith; one great grandchild, Rowlyn Elmer; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Chapel at 10:00 A.M. with a graveside service to follow at Eylau Methodist Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.