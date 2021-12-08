Jo Ann Smith

Advertisement

JoAnn Smith, age 85, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away on December 6, 2021 after long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Mrs. Smith was born on January 23, 1936 in Saratoga, Arkansas to her parents Sellous and Mary Atkins. She began her career with State Farm in the mailroom and retired 35 years later as an Insurance Adjuster. After retirement she took on many hobbies, with our fondest memories being sewing, cooking, and gardening where she enjoyed the quite sounds of the country.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Smith; her parents; one sister, Barbara Jean; and one brother, William Robert.

Advertisement

Left to cherish her memory are several nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 12:00pm – 1:30pm on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Texarkana Arkansas Funeral Home.

Graveside service will follow at 2:00pm at Rondo Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Arkansas Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in her memory.

