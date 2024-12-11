Sponsor

Travis Lynn Schnipper, age 83, passed away on December 5, 2024. He was born on January 17, 1941, the son of A.D. and Dorothy Justice Schnipper in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Travis graduated from Arkansas High School in 1959. After high school, he attended the University of Arkansas where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity and graduated with a BSBA. He was a lifelong Razorback supporter. Travis was a member of First United Methodist Church in Texarkana, AR. He retired from the Arkansas Employment Service in Texarkana. His greatest joy in life was his daughters and grandchildren whom he loved dearly.

Travis is preceded in death by his parents, one brother Don M. Schnipper, a niece Caroline Schnipper Muldoon, and a sister-in-law D.D. Looney Schnipper.

His survivors are his wife of 62 years, Anne Everett Schnipper, two daughters and sons-in-law Lynne Schnipper Raley and husband Tim of Shreveport, LA and Anne Marie Schnipper Missildine and husband David (Ernie) of Texarkana, AR, his grandchildren Caroline Elizabeth Brouillette of Norman, OK, David Lane Missildine and Blake Everett Missildine of Texarkana, AR and Gracie Raley of Shreveport, LA. He is also survived by his brother Kenneth Schnipper and Gwenn and brother-in-law Dr. Harry L. Everett and Beverly of Amarillo, Texas. Other survivors include nephew Kip Schnipper and nieces Libby Vines, Sarajane Hodges, Lori Stewart and their families.

A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 400 East 6th Street, Texarkana, AR 71854.