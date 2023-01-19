Advertisement

Lajuan Pruett Boyle, age 88, of Texarkana, Texas, died on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Wadley Hospital in Texarkana, Texas.

Lajuan was born on January 10, 1935 in Gatesville, Texas. She was a retired RN, a Methodist, and a genealogist.

Lajuan Boyle was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Creg Pruett and Dovie Stovall Blackwell and her stepfather, Benjamin Blackwell and her brother, Don Pruett.

Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Robert Boyle and Barbara Morrison of Arizona, and Scott Boyle and Kelly Mattingly of Colorado; her daughter, Susan Dorough (Boyle) of New Boston, Texas; her grandchildren, Brittney Mathews (Smith) and Alex Smith, Jarred Mathews and Jadie Everhart, Ryan Boyle of Texas, Landon Boyle of Texas and Meagan Boyle of Rhode Island; great-grandchildren, Michael Wade, Amelia, Olivia and Wyatt of Houston, Texas; and a number of nieces and nephews and close friends.

