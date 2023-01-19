Advertisement

Sendy Lizabeth Griffin of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at a local facility.

Sendy Griffin was gifted to the parents of Charles and Rae McLean on July 4, 1963. Sendy will be remembered for her strength. Sendy was a lady who had many obstacles in her life, but she never took ‘NO’ for an answer. She was faithful to her family and friends. In her free time, she enjoyed coloring and feeding cats. However, there was nothing more important to Sendy than her grandchildren.

Sendy was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Rae McLean, and sister Debra McLean.

Sendy leaves to cherish her memories two daughters and one son-in-law Ashley and Roy Fraser of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Heather Whittingham Of Texarkana, Texas; Three grandchildren, Maison Whittingham of Texarkana, Texas, and Savannah Fraser and Simon Fraser of Texarkana, Arkansas; Two brothers and one sister-in-law Mark McLean of Texarkana, Arkansas and Tony and Dellena McLean of Texarkana Arkansas; four sisters Tonya McLean of Texarkana, Texas, Tiffany Hemperly of Texarkana, Arkansas; Tosha McLean of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Haleigh McLean of Texarkana, Texas; three half-sisters, Carolyn Trece, Kathy Bankhead, and Mary Sue Kyles along with a host of other family and friends.

