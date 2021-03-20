Joanna Enoch

Advertisement

Joanna Esther Enoch, age 29, of Fouke, Arkansas, died Monday, March 15, 2021, in a local hospital.

Joanna was born July 9, 1991, in Hope, Arkansas. Joanna was a stay-at-home mom to Gabe and she loved sewing. Before her pancreatic cancer diagnosis in 2018, she earned her certification as a medical assistant. Joanna will be missed and remembered with love by her family, friends, and all who knew her.

Joanna is survived by her fiancé George Augustin and her son Gabriel Augustin, her mother, Jamie Kay Hays, and her father and his wife, Aubrey and Brooke Enoch, her brother, Hays Enoch, her sister and brother-in-law, Alia and Brandon Stovall, her sister and brother-in-law, Georgiaberry and Kandan Mobley, her sister Autumn Enoch, her nieces Cecily Mobley and Alice Stovall, her nephews Dave Stovall and Max Mobley, her aunt Jimmieanna Hays and her uncle Rex Hays.

A memorial service will be held at Rocky Mound Cemetery in Fouke Arkansas on Saturday March 27, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.