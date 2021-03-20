Advertisement

Travis Marion White, age 73 of Maud, Texas passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021 in a local hospital. Mr. White was born December 31, 1947 in Oakland, California. He was retired from Red River Army Depot and Alcoa, a United States Army Veteran and is preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Geraldine White, brother Larry White and sister, Frances McQuatters.

He is survived by his wife Geri White of Maud, Texas, one son, Tommy White of Maud, Texas, two daughters, Lisa and husband Gene Wells of Maud, Texas, Rana and Susan White of Lydia, Texas, two grandchildren, Matthew Wells and fiancé Melissa Autrey of Maud, Texas, Alexis Wells of Maud, Texas, several great grandchildren, one brother, Robert and wife Nancy White of Maud, Texas and numerous other relatives and friends.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. in Center Ridge Cemetery, Maud, Texas with Bro Augustine Alanez officiating.

Interment will follow under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. There is no set visitation.