Sponsor

Joe Ann Griffin Pippen, age 78 of Maud, Texas passed away Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at her residence. Mrs. Pippen was born April 13, 1945 in Maud, Texas to Glen and Winnie Griffin. She was retired as a Branch Manager with Red River Army Depot, a member of the Church of Christ, Maud, Texas and is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ellery Pippen and two brothers, James Griffin and Wayne Griffin.

She is survived by a daughter and son in law, Leslie and Jim Goodrick of Maud, Texas, two sons and daughters in law, Paul and Leigh Ann Pippen of Maud, Texas, Mark and Lori Pippen of Maud, Texas, her grandchildren, Lauren Pippen, Connor Pippen, Rachel Pippen, ‘adopted’ grandchildren, Evan Steward, Michael Shields, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Memorial Services will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the Church of Christ, Maud, Texas with Bro. Jay Launius officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. before services. Interment will be at a later date in Center Ridge Cemetery, Maud, Texas. Local arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas.

