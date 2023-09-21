Steven Morse

Sponsor

U.S. Veteran

Steven F. Morse, 72, of Texarkana passed away on September 19, 2023. He was born August 28, 1951 to Cleo and Joann Morse in Victoria, Texas.

He was a veteran of the US Army.

He was preceded in death by father Cleo Morse, and two brothers Robert Wayne Morse and Jay Duly Morse.

Survivors include his wife Vickey Morse of Texarkana; two sons David Morse and wife Keisha of Texarkana, Daniel Morse and Karrie of Texarkana; daughter Sandra Knight and husband Kasey of Texarkana; five grandsons Cole Hubbard and wife Sonya of Duncanville, Texas, Hunter Morse, Grayson Knight, Parker Knight, Trenton Morse all of Texarkana; one granddaughter Madilyn Morse of Texarkana; two great grandsons Kylo and Dean Hubbard; mother Joann Morse of Waco, Texas; two sisters Connie Feight of Waco, Texas, Janet Salazar and husband Ramon of Waco, Texas; along with many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.

Services will be held at 3:00 PM, Friday, September 22, 2023 at Church On The Rock.

