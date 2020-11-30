Advertisement

It is with a heavy heart that the family of Steve Davis says goodbye to him. Steve was born August 7, 1955, in Galveston, Texas to Burl and Mary Rose Davis. He died Friday, November 27, 2020, in a local hospital.

Steve loved life. He enjoyed playing with his grandkids and he loved to fly airplanes. He and his brother owned two planes and on a clear, beautiful day, that is where you would find him.

The youngest of three sons, Steve is survived by his wife of 39 years, Carolyn Davis; his children, Lori and Joel Kelly, Doug Davis, Michael Gillette, Joseph and Merideth Davis, and Melissa and Michael Brackeen; nine grandchildren, Taylor, Austin, Sara, Matthew, Marshall, Nicholas, Savannah, Rebecca and Rachael; his brothers, Bobby Davis and John Davis and sisters, Mary Ann Mercer and Diane McBride.

He will be sorely missed by everyone. He had many many friends who will also be saddened by his passing as well as surprised. He was strong, fit, and full of life. Until we meet again Steve, we love you and will miss you.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Darrell Littleton officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

The service will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/texarkanafuneralhome/

There is no set time for visitation.

