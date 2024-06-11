Sponsor

Dennis Spencer, 77, of Texarkana, TX. passed away on June 6, 2024.

Mr. Spencer was born on January 25, 1947, in Atlanta, TX. to Louise and Carroll Spencer.

Dennis was a veteran of the United States Army where he served during the Vietnam war. He also loved his dog, Rocky.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Billy Spencer, and his sister Patti Smith.

Survivors include his two sons, Michael Spencer and Murray Spencer and wife Julie; seven grandchildren, Kaylee Harbin, Kassidy Spencer, Dennis Spencer, McKenna Spencer, Brayden Spencer, Kendall Day, and Addison Spencer; four great-grandchildren; one sister Belinda Spencer; as well as other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 10, 2024, at 1:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Haven Homes.