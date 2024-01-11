Sponsor

Joe Earl Whitaker, Sr. was born on January 31, 1948 in Paris, Texas to the union of the late Sarah Dempsey Lever and Samuel V. Whitaker.

Joe served his country in the United States Airforce and worked in heating and air with Thomas Bui before retiring.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers: Samuel “Randy” Whitaker, Vernon Whitaker, Freddie “Big Curly” Whitaker and Phillip “Phil” Whitaker; one sister: Doris Whitaker; grandparents: Rev. Sidney (Lizzie) Dempsey, Sam B. Whitaker, and Nettie Gordon.

Joe leaves to cherish his precious memories:

Sons: Brian “Mobie” Whitaker & Joe Earl (Cadesha) Whitaker

Grandsons: Tyrez Whitaker, Joe Earl “Tre” Whitaker, III, Carter Edward Whitaker

Sisters: Katie Nunn, Greaker Whitaker, Chekitha Whitaker

Brotherly Friend: Phillip (Lawanna) Tolliver

Joe also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, friends.

Visitation Friday, January 12, 2024 from 3:00-5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2:00 PM at Oak Street Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. L. B. George, Eulogist. Burial in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Military Honors Rendered.