Trevaughn Wiley Crowell was born April 8, 2023 to the parents of Ramia Jones and Keilon Crowell in Texarkana, Texas.

Trevaughn was the most happiest baby ever, all he did was smile. Everyone who has known him, knew how special he was. He loved his mother , father, and siblings. He made his mark on everyone.

He leaves those behind who will cherish his memories Mother: Ramia Jones, Father: Keilon Crowell, Siblings: Ja’khye, Dreylonn, Kei’heir, Ziona, Karmell, Kaelen, Kyliee; Grandparents: Rameka, Marquava, Anthony, Toby, Aunts: Markayla, Markiyah, Tatyana, Uncles: Jaquez, Isiah, Izac, Trevaughn, Jacoby and a host of other relatives.

Viewing Saturday, January 13, 2024 10:00-12:00 at Jones Stuart Mortuary 115 East 9th Street Texarkana, Arkansas.