Advertisement

Joe Edd Royal age 83 of Ashdown Arkansas, died September 28th 2022 at his home.

He was born July 19th 1939 in Foreman, Arkansas. His parents were a Willie Royal and Alethia Royal.

Funeral Services will be 12:00 noon, Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Oscar Hamilton Elementary School gym in Foreman, Arkansas under the direction of Jones Stewart Mortuary, Texarkana, Arkansas.

The visitations will be Friday, October 7, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. To 7:00 p.m. at St. Rest Baptist Church 2107 Highway 32 W Ash down, AR. 71822

The repast will be Saturday, October 8, 2022 after services at The Royal Pavilion Foreman, Arkansas Little River 180.