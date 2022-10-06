Advertisement

Sunrise: Oct 26, 1958

Sunset: Sep 30, 2022

Trenton, NJ Nathan Elisha Lennon Sr. Age 63 passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, in his home in Texarkana, Tx.

Nathan was born on Oct 26, 1958, in Trenton, NJ, to Ross Lennon Sr. and Thelma (Vereen) Lennon. He was married to his beautiful, strong wife, Cathy A. Lennon for 44 years.

His family includes 12 Beautiful children: Nathan Elisha Lennon Jr., Sheresse Lennon, Nadine Harris, Darryl Lennon, Serena Lennon, Marshall Lennon, Reginald Lennon, Yvonne Wright, Darlene Barnett, Jannita Lennon, Trent Lennon, and Preston Lennon. He was a grandfather of 14 amazing grandchildren: Jeniah, Shakara, Shanae, Arianna, Lovia, Abrielle, Jauan, Yolanda, Yvonne, Eronee, Asher, Brandon Jr., Trent Jr., and Amara.

Nathan was a Pastor with a minister for 22 years at the House of Prayer and church of the Apostolic Faith. He served God and followed in his word up until he took his last breath. He was a committed and loyal husband to his loving, caring wife of 44 years. He stood by her side and loved and fathered 12 loving children and 14 amazing grandchildren. He was blessed with numerous congregations oversees that were in fellowship with him that followed in his word and honored his strong desire to preach the truth. Nathan loved his family and was always there for his loved ones. He was a jack of all trades. He had his own construction company in New York. He labored with his son’s working on projects for the church and his home in Texarkana, Tx. He built a thrift shop in honor of his ministry that had the proceeds go to his foreign ministries overseas.

Nathan was musically inclined and played several instruments. He was a man with a vision and determination to provide for his family. He loved the outdoors and to go fishing and provide fresh fish for his family. God blessed him to be a homeowner with 4 acres of land in Texarkana and multiple buildings. God called one of his most loyal servants, and he will forever live on in our hearts.

FINAL ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO: JONES STUART MORTUARY