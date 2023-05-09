Joe Garrison

Advertisement

Joe Billy Garrison, age 71, of Hooks, Texas, died Saturday, May 6, 2023, at his residence.

Mr. Garrison was born July 14, 1951, in Paris, Texas to Billy and Billie (Webb) Garrison, who preceded him in death. He retired from the oil industry after 40 plus years, where he was in oil exploration most recently with PGS Oil. Joe was an avid gun and animal lover and grew up hunting his grandparents’ land with his brother. He enjoyed coffee mornings with friends and attended First Baptist Church Hooks.

Joe was a loving, devoted husband, father, and Papa and will be missed by all.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Rhonda Garrison of Hooks; one daughter, Alicia Jones of Texarkana; two grandsons, Dalton Murray and Braden Jones; one brother Steve Garrison and wife Lloyda of Houston, Texas; two sisters, Cathy Tidwell and husband Billy of Hooks and Kelli Cummings and husband Todd of Bossier City, Louisiana; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Rev. Roy Ford officiating.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Tuesday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

