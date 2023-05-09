Advertisement

Kenneth Duane Knowles, Sr., age 85, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Saturday, May 6, 2023, in a local hospital.

Mr. Knowles was born on February 25, 1938, in Colchester, Illinois, and lived in Texarkana for most of his life. He was the retired owner of Ashdown Truck and Trailer Company and a veteran of the United States Army. He attended Foundation Church and was a member of the Edwards Masonic Lodge 593. He enjoyed spending time with family and always made a special effort to attend his grandchildren’s events. Kenneth treasured his family and looked forward to family gatherings and the holidays. He always made sure the needs of his family were met.

He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-four years, Billie Lucille Knowles, one sister, Beverly Hamm, and his parents, William and Margaret Knowles.

He is survived; by three sons, Duane Knowles Jr. and wife Kim Knowles of Texarkana, Arkansas, Greg Knowles and wife Teresa Knowles of Genoa, Arkansas, and Chris Knowles of Texarkana, Arkansas; three brothers, Frank Knowles, Marion Knowles, and Henry Knowles; and one brother-in-law, Roy O’Neal of Tyler, Texas; six grandchildren, Kristie Knowles, Gregory Knowles and his wife Krislyn; Nick Knowles and his wife, Brittany, Braden Hensley, Tommy Ogg, and Victoria Roush and her husband, Brian; eight great-grandchildren; Briley Knowles, Kinsley Knowles, Madeline Havniear and Briana Havniear, AnnaBell Roush, Elaina Roush, Ryker Knowles, and Brystol Knowles and a host of friends and other relatives.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A. M. Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Jeff Hart officiating. Burial is under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P. M.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Alliance, Tri-State Area, 100 Memory Lane, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

Following the graveside, the family will be at the home of Greg and Teresa Knowles in Fouke, Arkansas.

