Mr. Joe K Henry, 87 of Nash, TX passed away Sunday January 14, 2024. Joe was born on July 9, 1936 in Bluff City, AR to John A. and Beulah Henry.

He graduated from Laneburg High School. He married the love of his life Lynell Franklin on April 4, 1969. He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Texarkana, AR. Joe worked many years in the construction business as a heavy equipment operator where he made countless friends. In his free time he loved working with cows and horses.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers John Henry and James L. Henry.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years Lynell Franklin Henry; sisters-in-law Shirley Singleton and Sue Henry Peck; nieces Pam Holland (Randy), Donna Williams (Manton), Lisa Barham (John David), Shelly Norvell (Jerry), and Holly Findeisen (Curt); Nephew Shane Henry; (10) great-nephews; (2) great-nieces; Many cousins and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday January 19, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Brother Jaimie Alexander officiating.

Interment will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be Friday, January 19, 2024 from 1:00 to 2:00 prior to service at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made to First United Methodist Church in Texarkana, AR.