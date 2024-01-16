Sponsor

Harold David Ritchardson aka “Mr. R.” passed on January 11, 2024. He was born in Ada Oklahoma in 1931. Served in the Army during World War II. Worked for the Texarkana Gazette as the circulation manager. He then built his own Ritchardson Coffee Company and distributed his Ritchardson blend coffee in the Texarkana and surrounding areas. He retired to be with his family and Friends traveling in their Winnebago.

He is preceded in death by his son David Alan Ritchardson.

He is survived by his wife Louise Ritchardson, Son Ronnie Ritchardson, and daughter Diana Ritchardson. Grandchildren Christina Chance, Antonio Gamez, Mercedes Pope, Michelle Ellis,Terry Maxwel.Great-grandchildren Andrew Moore, Allieya Braxtyon, Alecia, Rowan.

Services will be on January 19, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home Texarkana, Texas.