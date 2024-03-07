Sponsor

Bro. Joe Miles, Jr. was born on December 22, 1949, in Texarkana, Texas to the Parentage of JOE And Leona Miles , Sr. He dedicated his life to God and affiliated with Westlawn Missionary Baptist Church. He Graduated from Dunbar High School class of 1968.

Joe joined the United States Army October 17 1967 thru July 28th 1969, were he earned the Purple Heart. On November 15, 2002 he married Sharon Denise Fairley. Joe enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys. He Loved playing dominoes, going fishing and grilling.

Joe Miles departed his earthly life on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Texarkana, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Miles, Sr. and Leona Miles, son, Vicent Jamison, brothers, Wallace Baker, Whitfield (Bo) Miles, sister, Brenda Keeling, father –in-law, Leodis Buckley.

Bro. Joe Miles leaves to cherish his memory: Wife: Sharon Denise Fairley- Miles, Texarkana, TX; Son: Gary Van Scott; Step -Children: Mia Fairley, Dallas, TX. , Michelle Henry , Dallas, TX, Michael Henry Sr., Dallas, TX; Sisters: IZORA” SYLVIA” Shaw, Texarkana, TX, Ora Miles, Texarkana, TX, Nona Miles, Texarkana, TX; Brother: Lonnie (Shelly) Miles, Lenexa, VA; Mother in Law: Mozella Buckley; Step- Mother: Teresa Buckley; Sister in law: Carolyn Anthony Miles; A host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation Friday, March 8,2024 5:00-7:00 Jones Stuart Mortuary. Graveside Service Saturday, March 9, 2024 12:00 PM Cedar Springs Cemetery Hooks, Texas with Pastor Steve Reeves, Eulogist.