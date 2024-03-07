“Getting Started with Honeybees” Program Presented by TAMUT and Bowie County Master Gardeners

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Bowie County Master Gardeners will host the program “Getting Started with Honeybees” on Monday, March 11, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The program will take place in Room 326 of the University Center Building. The event is free and open to the public, and reservations are not required.

The program will be presented by Heather McBride, a local beekeeper. Beekeeping, also known as apiculture, is the practice of nurturing and managing honeybee colonies for various purposes, primarily to produce honey and other bee-related products. In addition to honey production, beekeeping plays a crucial role in pollination, benefiting agriculture and ecosystem health worldwide. It requires patience, skill, and an understanding of bee behavior, making it both a rewarding hobby and a vital agricultural practice.

A question-and-answer session will follow the program. For additional information contact the Bowie County Extension office at 903-628-6702 or Shelley Caraway, A&M-Texarkana Director of Extended Education and Community Development, at 903-334-6683.



About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students withA&M-Texarkana and Bowie County Master Gardeners Present Program “Getting Started with Honeybees”