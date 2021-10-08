Advertisement

Joe Norman Fant of Texarkana, TX, went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 6, 2021. He was born on January 10, 1933 in Monroe, LA to Thomas Major and Maudie Louise Fant.

Mr. Fant was a 1951 graduate of Ouachita Parrish High School where he was an all-star baseball and basketball player. Upon his graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy where he became a Naval Corpsman. He served as a Battle Corpsman assigned to a Marine Battalion in the Korean Theater and a Hospital Corpsman at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Bethesda, MD.

In 1955 after his military service, Mr. Fant returned home to Monroe where he met the love of his life and future wife of 65 years, Sylvia.

Advertisement

Mr. Fant graduated in May of 1959 from Northeast Louisiana University in Monroe with a degree in Pharmacy. During his pharmacy career he opened the first hospital pharmacy at Willis-Knighton Hospital in Shreveport. In 1969 he moved his family to Linden, TX where he owned Linden Drug Co. for over 25 years. After relocating to Texarkana he worked for pharmacies around the area. In his career of over 55 years he earned Pharmacy licenses in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas.

Mr. Fant was a Christian and through the years worshiped at Broadmoor Baptist Church, Ford Park Baptist Church, First Baptist Church Linden, First Baptist Church Texarkana and Highland Park Baptist Church Texarkana.

Mr. Fant was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas & Maudie Fant; brothers Tonto (Ruth) Fant, Bobby Fant and sister Shirley Mathews.

He leaves behind his wife, Sylvia G. Fant; son David (Becky) Fant; daughter Merrilee (James) Paige; four grandchildren, Payton(Kierstyn) Harris, Quentin (Juliett) Harris, Hayden Fant, and Lindsey Thomas; sister-in-law, Sue Fant; brother-in-law, Bob Mathews; 5 great-grandchildren, many step-grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews and other in-laws.

Visitation will be held at Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Blvd, Sunday, October the 10, 2021 from 5 to 7pm.

Graveside services will be held at Rocky Mount Cemetery at 11am on Monday, October the 11, 2021 in Rocky Mount, LA under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Highland Park Baptist Church Texarkana are appreciated.