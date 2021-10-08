Shirley McFaul

Advertisement

Shirley Adams McFaul, age 85, of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at her residence.

Mrs. McFaul was born May 2, 1936, in New Boston, Texas. She was retired from Red River Army Depot where she worked in the ammunition plant. There she was well known for her hard work and keeping up with the caseload of the men even surpassing them at times. She was devoted to her grandchildren. They were “it” and she would’ve spent her last nickel on them.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Steve McFaul; her son, Stephen D. McFaul and one brother, Ronnie Adams.

Survivors include one daughter, Deanna McFaul Vega of Texarkana; one daughter-in-law, Jonie Slimak-McFaul of Texarkana; three grandchildren, Tyler Vega, Caitlin McFaul and Hunter McFaul; and four great-grandchildren, Jacob, Aydn, Sophie, and McKenzie; three sisters, Glenda Jones of Vidor, Texas, Regina Fulenwider of Spring, Texas, and Rebecca Thurston of Winnie, Texas; two brothers, Charles Adams and wife, Delinda of Douglassville, Texas and Robert Adams and wife Dee of Heber Springs, Arkansas; along with many other nieces and nephews.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The family will have a private service at a later date.