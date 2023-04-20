Advertisement

Joel Dale Fulmer Sr., age 81, of Texarkana, AR passed from this life on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 in Little Rock, Arkansas, after a brief illness. He was born on September 27, 1941 in Beeville, Texas to Robert Franklin Fulmer Sr., and Georgia Martin Fulmer. Dale graduated from Kingsland, AR High School in 1959. He attended Texarkana College and began working for the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department in 1961, where he spent 35 years until his retirement in 1996. Dale was a Veteran of the Army National Guard. He married Joyce Leavelle on May 2, 1964 in Texarkana, Arkansas. Dale was a member of the Highland Church of Christ.

Dale loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, woodworking, leather crafting, bee-keeping, as well as many other hobbies. Dale was a certified scuba-diver and had recently begun taking flying lessons. He also loved to do for others. He had a servant’s heart and was always making items for family and friends and was a master craftsman. Dale was “Pa” to his grandkids and loved spending time with them, and was very blessed with extra time with his family as a 14-year heart transplant survivor.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Nell Scrivner and his brother Robert Fulmer Jr.

Dale is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joyce Fulmer; son J.D. Fulmer and wife Michelle of Texarkana, AR and their son Zach; daughter Wendy Reed of Texarkana, TX and her children Dustin, William, A.J. and Gabby; sister Margaret Ann Lunsford and husband Richard of Dumas, Arkansas; sister-in-law Jamae Fulmer of Winslow, AR; brother in-law Carl Scrivner of Dallas, TX, as well as many other family members and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel with Chris Hooten officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM.

