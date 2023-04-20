Denise Christilles

Advertisement

Denise Marie Christilles, age 79, of Texarkana, Texas, entered into the presence of her Lord, Jesus Christ on Monday, April 17, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Denise was born April 24, 1943 in San Antonio, Texas to Denis and Thelma Louise Christilles. She lived her life to the fullest, enjoyed celebrating with the ones she loved on the holidays, with Christmas being her favorite. This love of celebration extended to her own birthday, which was a time she loved to plan out and enjoy. She was also an avid football fan and loved both the Cowboys and the Razorbacks. In the quieter moments she enjoyed painting and travelling, as well as the simple beauty of flowers. Daily she would send Bible verses to her sisters. Most of all, she loved children, doting on her young grandnieces and nephews with all her heart.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father; her sister, Carol Smith; her great-nephews, Karston Steelman and Dana Tooke; and her great-niece, Andy Tooke.

She is survived by her siblings; her sister, Joan Christilles, brother-in-law, Mike Smith, sisters, Elaine Pierson, Mary Jackson and husband Bobby, Betty Farmer and husband Lloyd, Nell Tooke and husband Chuck; as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and one very special great-great nephew.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Boulevard. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023 from 5-7pm at the funeral home.

